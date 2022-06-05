Dubai: Indian expat finds Dh1 million in building elevator; hands amount over to police

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 5 Jun 2022, 12:07 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Jun 2022, 12:36 PM

An Indian expat in Dubai found Dh1 million in cash in the elevator of his building and turned it over to the police. Top officers from the force have now honoured him for his honesty.

The Dubai Police said the expat, Tariq Mahmood Khalid Mahmood, found the amount in his residential building in Al Barsha.

Brigadier Abdul Rahim bin Shafi, director of Al Barsha Police Station, said Tariq handed over the amount at the station. “His morals represent the noble values of our society that we are very proud of,” said the officer.

Brig bin Shafi awarded Tariq with a certificate of appreciation and stressed the importance of collaboration between the community and police.

The police quoted the expat as saying that the honour gave him “great pride and joy”.

The Dubai Police routinely honour honest residents who hand over lost cash or valuables. There have been several instances this year.

Five-year-old Nigel Ners from the Philippines handed over Dh4,000 cash he found in Al Qusais and received a certificate from the police in April.

In the same month, eight residents were honoured after they returned over Dh55,000 cash that was lost in separate instances.

The police in Al Qusais honoured a Dubai taxi driver, Abdulraheem Mzomidier Rajeef, after he handed over a handbag carrying some cash, official documents, and passports forgotten by a passenger.

In March, police officers surprised a student by visiting him at school to honour him after he handed over a wallet he found in Lulu Village.

In February, Ibrahim Mohsen Hamad, an Arab national, returned Dh15,000 he found in Al Qusais.