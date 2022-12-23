Dubai: Indian driver earning Dh3,200 salary wins Dh15-million Emirates Draw prize

Passengers from as many as 171 countries travelled to Doha on the day of the match, with the carrier operating up to 30 flights daily specifically for fans
Ajay Ogula, a 31-year-old Indian driver in Dubai, hit the Dh15-million mega prize in his first try at the Emirates Draw.
“I still cannot believe I hit the jackpot,” said the new millionaire.
The expat, hailing from a village in South India, came to the UAE four years ago to pursue a better life. He is currently working as a driver with a salary of Dh 3,200 at a jewellery firm in Dubai.
At first, Ogula thought that it was Dhs 15,000, then “I couldn’t count the number of zeros,” said the new millionaire.
“I just wanted to give it a try. A friend of mine recently won Dh 7,777 in the Emirates draw, and when he received the money in his account, I felt its authentic,” said Ogula.
He further mentioned that his boss encouraged him to participate. “My boss has been very supportive and guides me on every step. When I received the mail from Emirates Draw, I considered it fake. Then I received a call from them. They tried to convince me that it was genuine. I am still in disbelief,” said Ogula.
