Dubai: Indian consulate announces online booking for attestation services

Fire in Dubai building: Tenants unable to return to apartments, look for alternative accommodations
The fire broke around 2.45 pm on Saturday; no casualties were reported
The Consulate-General of India in Dubai announced an online appointment system for its attestation services. The system will be effective from October 10.
The attestation services for the Indian and foreign nationals are outsourced by the consulate to SG IVS Global Commercial Information Services, located at 1st Floor, Room No. 102, 103 & 104, Business Atrium, Oud Metha, Dubai.
In a statement on Monday, the consulate said the online appointment booking system is being introduced to streamline the process of attestation services. The applicant can now book the appointment online to submit their application at the SG IVS Global Commercial Information Services for attestation services. From October 10, the applicants with the appointment confirmation emails matching their ID proof will be entertained and no walk-ins will be allowed except emergency cases.
The process of booking the appointment is as follows:-
a) Visit IVS Global website https://www.ivsglobalattestation.com/
b) Click the appointment tab
c) Choose the service and enter your details as per your ID proof
d) Enter your valid email id for verification and to receive the appointment confirmation
