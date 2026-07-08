Emergency call on Dubai-India flight: UAE nurse helps stabilise woman at 35,000 feet

During her flight home from Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram on July 1, Indian expat Pooja Rajakumaran was looking forward to catching a short nap. But a few minutes after take-off, there was an announcement from the cabin crew appealing for a doctor or nurse on board.

"Is there any doctor or nurse on board?" Pooja sprang into action without a second thought. She unfastened her seat belt and walked towards the cabin crew. "I didn't stop to think. As a nurse, your instinct is simple — when someone needs help, you go." That instinct would soon put her face-to-face with a woman recovering from breast cancer surgery.

A wheelchair-bound passenger, who had recently undergone a mastectomy and physiotherapy in Dubai, needed medical assistance. By the time Pooja reached her, she was drifting in and out of consciousness.

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"Her pulse was weak. She was extremely dizzy. Her hands were freezing cold and shaking," Pooja recalled. "Considering her state, I knew I couldn't waste even a second."

For nearly the entire flight, Pooja stayed beside the woman, repeatedly checking her pulse, talking to her to keep her conscious, and doing everything she could to keep her stable.

In the narrow aircraft aisle, without a hospital bed, monitors, or a team of specialists, Pooja did what years of working in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at RAK Hospital had taught her to do.

She checked the woman's pulse by hand, gave her water to keep her hydrated, and gently rubbed her hands to improve circulation and warm her. "I kept reminding myself that if I stayed calm, everyone else would stay calm too," she said.

Then a senior cabin crew member approached her to ask whether the captain should be alerted to a possible emergency diversion.

Pooja examined the passenger again. "I checked her pulse, temperature, and response. Slowly, she was improving. Her pulse steadied, and her body warmed. From what I observed, it was severe physical exhaustion and anxiety, not a life-threatening emergency."

Based on her assessment, the flight continued to its destination. Pooja said the cabin crew stayed calm throughout. "They immediately brought water and a blanket and trusted my judgment. The passengers were cooperative. Nobody panicked, and everyone gave us the space we needed."

Although she cares for critically ill newborns almost daily, Pooja said treating someone at 35,000 feet came with a completely different set of challenges.

"In the NICU, I have monitors, oxygen, medicines, and a medical team beside me. On a plane, you only have your training, hands, and judgment. Space on board is limited, and you must also help keep the crew and passengers calm."

Before descent, Pooja walked back one last time to check on the passenger. This time, the woman was smiling. "She thanked me and said she felt much better," said Pooja. "Watching her land safely was the greatest reward."

Looking back, Pooja believes every healthcare professional should be ready to answer that call whenever it comes. "Our training prepares us for moments like these. Never hesitate to step forward. Sometimes your presence alone can prevent panic and make all the difference."

She also has a message for passengers. "If you ever witness a medical emergency on a flight, stay calm, cooperate with the cabin crew and give medical professionals the space they need. When everyone works together, even a frightening situation can be managed safely."