Dubai: 'India by the Creek' festival announced; free admission for all

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 11:10 PM

Offering free admission to everyone, the first-ever 'India by the Creek' festival is scheduled to take place at Al Seef Park in Dubai from March 8-10. The event promises a lively celebration of the deep historical connections between India and the emirate of Dubai.

Presented by the Dubai Duty Free in collaboration with the Consulate General of India, Dubai and Teamwork Arts, with support from Dubai Economy and Tourism, and Khaleej Times, this event marks a significant cultural milestone for both the countries.

Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai said, “Eight months ago, even before I came to Dubai, India by the Creek was a concept given to me when I was in the middle of G20 duties. I was told about the vision of having a wonderful curated cultural event. Having known Teamwork Arts, and the kind of work that they do… whether it’s the Jaipur Literature Festival or the ‘India by the Nile’ in Egypt, which were a huge success. Also, when I came to Dubai I realized there is no dearth of India here.”

He emphasised that the UAE and India have a distinctive and exceptional relationship beyond mere trade and commercial interests.

He added, “The UAE and India share a very special relationship that transcends trade and mercantile interests. Culture, diversity and tolerance anchor this bond. This festival celebrates that spirit. I am fortunate to see the first edition being staged. This is just the beginning; many more such exchanges are in the offing.”

What to expect?

Over three days, Dubai Creek will feature a lively ambiance as artists from India and the UAE collaboratively showcase their creativity.

Distinguished figures and performers from India set to join the event include Purushottam Agarwal, an academic, and writer, the acclaimed vocalist Malini Awasthi; renowned musician Alif; Navdeep Suri, a former diplomat, Ambassador to the UAE, and writer; versatile singer Sonam Kalra; and the legendary band Indian Ocean, among others.

Performances from afternoon until night

Teamwork Arts leverages its extensive experience for the 'India by the Creek' event.

With a rich history spanning three decades, Teamwork Arts has curated over 33 festivals in 72 cities and 26 countries, showcasing top-notch talent in performing and visual arts, literature, knowledge, and social activism. The global presence of JLF now encompasses the US, UK, Canada, Australia, the Maldives, the Middle East, and Europe.

Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, said, “The festival aims to forge deeper connections between India and Dubai, becoming an annual highlight on the cultural calendar. Offering free admission to people of all ages, the event promises a captivating blend of activities, workshops, and performances spanning from afternoon until night.”

Ramesh Cidambi, COO, Dubai Duty Free said, “Ravi (Menon) and I have spent hours over 12 years thinking of this concept, talking about the sensibilities and getting a working title for ‘India Talks’ which was the initial concept. For Dubai Duty Free, India is a number one market. We are very excited to be the presenting sponsor of the first India by the Creek festival, which promises to be a rich cultural collaboration that blends both Indian and Emirati culture in a unique and vibrant setting. India accounts for 10 per cent of Dubai Duty Free’s business, which is significant; so being involved with this inaugural event is very important to a key customer base.”

Ravi Menon, representing the festival's local partner, reflected on the journey to bring 'India by the Creek' to fruition that has made this cultural extravaganza possible.

Ravi Menon (on the left)

He said, “Now that’s it is happening I feel a certain sense of fulfilment. When you pursue a passion it takes you over. It is that. India Talks (as conceived initially) was essentially supposed to be a talk show to put India as a centrepiece helpful to the Indians and the non-Indians. It (event) is aimed to capture the contradictions that is India. It was essentially to give an encapsulated version of India so that one travels to India. The objective was to bring a microcosm of Indian complexity to a small event. There are a whole range of stories on India. It’s like seeing the teaser of a movie.”

