Dubai: IFFCO donates Dh1 million to help release indebted prisoners

The ceremony coincides with the country's National Day celebrations
IFFCO has pledged Dh1 million to help indebted inmates at the Correctional and Punitive Institutions in Dubai.
Major General Dr Mohammad Al Murr, Director of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police, received Abdulghani Abdullah, General Manager of IFFCO, and commended the establishment’s generous contribution that reflects the true meaning of social solidarity, which helps indebted inmates start afresh, improves their conditions, and solves their financial and social problems.
Maj. Gen. Al Murr said: “Dubai Police always cooperate with philanthropists and charities to help this segment of society. We help prisoners and people facing problems on humanitarian grounds. The money can help settle prisoners’ financial dues and pay for their travel expenses after serving jail terms.”
