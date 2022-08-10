Dubai: Iconic Persian restaurant Shabestan opens new branch in town

The eatery has been serving up authentic dishes for over 35 years

Suhail Galadari, Co-Chairman of Galadari Brothers; Hesham Mir Hashem Khoory, Director, Galadari Brothers; Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director and Group CEO, Galadari Brothers; Ahmed Osman, Chief Executive Officer — Food and Beverage Division at Galadari Brothers Group; and Adel Ibrahim Khunji during the launch of Shabestan restaurant in Dubai on Thursday. — KT photo by Shihab

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 11:39 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 11:42 PM

Ministers, VIPs and other dignitaries were in attendance as a new gem was added to the dining scene of Dubai. High-end Persian restaurant Shabestan by the Galadari Food and Beverage Division has opened its brand-new branch at the Lemon Tree hotel in Jumeirah.

First opened in 1984 at the Intercontinental Hotel, Shabestan quickly became one of the most coveted places to dine in the city. Now, the Galadari Brothers Group has opened a new branch to serve up some of the best Persian food in town.

The restaurant was inaugurated on Wednesday by Suhail Galadari, Co-Chairman of Galadari Brothers, in the presence of Hesham Mir Hashem Khoory, Director, Galadari Brothers; Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director and Group CEO, Galadari Brothers; Ahmed Osman, Chief Executive Officer — Food & Beverage Division at Galadari Brothers Group; and Mehran Bastaki, General Manager of Shabestan. The inauguration was followed by a cake-cutting ceremony.

A carefully curated list of guests mingled and enjoyed their meals while live music kept them entertained. Keeping with Persian culture, musicians played the qanun, a stringed instrument, and the daf (a Middle Eastern drum).

A calligrapher hailing from Iran crafted special sheets of paper with the name of each guest written on it to hand out as a thank-you gift.

“It is indeed a special moment for us,” said Bastaki.

“Shabestan has been synonymous with nothing but authentic Persian cuisine for over 35 years and it will continue to be so. People can expect not just amazing food, but a wholesome experience when they dine with us.”

Special care has been taken to reflect the history and culture of Persian cuisine in the restaurant. Beautiful brass lights hang over the customised tables that have been shipped from the city of Esfahan. A handmade carpet adorns the waiting area which also showcases Persian knickknacks. Traditional paintings are displayed on the walls around the restaurant, which also offers a private dining area.