Ice warrior challenge in UAE desert: How I navigated a snowy maze

Waking up early on a Sunday morning while most of Dubai was still enjoying the weekend rest felt different, especially when I was headed for something that promised both thrill and exhaustion.

At 6.30 am on September 14, Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates had transformed into an icy battlefield for the 16th edition of the Ice Warrior Challenge.

The event, organised by Ski Dubai in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, is one of the city’s most unique sporting experiences. Over 20 high-intensity obstacles were waiting for us, from rope walls and tyre runs to ice pools and monkey bars.

The whole atmosphere was buzzing from the start. Event staff handed out badges and snow gear, while the Ski Dubai team cheered participants on with energy that cut through the early morning chill. When the crew shouted “Are you ready?” and the gates opened, a rush of freezing air hit my face, reminding me that this was no ordinary race in Dubai.

The first challenge came almost immediately — climbing a mini snow hill while flakes sprayed across my face. From there, it was a blur of push-ups in the snow, crawling under a Jetour car, struggling up a slippery path, and scaling a wall designed to test both strength and balance. Just as I thought the hardest part was over, the course forced us through a pool of freezing water that took my breath away. Each obstacle pushed limits, but the sight of the finish line drew me forward with every step.

Crossing the line, I was met with cheers from staff and fellow participants, crowned with a medal that felt well-earned. The Ice Warrior Challenge is less about speed and more about grit — something you realise only when your muscles are aching but your adrenaline keeps you going.

I wasn’t alone in this experience. Among those standing in line with me at the start was Hungarian expat Dr. Peter Markotanyos, attempting the challenge for the first time. “Back home I never really liked the snow, but here I am excited to take it on,” he said, adjusting his gear. Beside him was his trainer, Hazim Zziwa, a Ugandan who has lived in the UAE for 12 years and was on his fourth run. For him, the event is more than fun. “There’s something about training in the ice and pushing yourself. Nothing else is like it,” he explained.

Last year’s edition saw more than 600 participants from 70 countries, and this year was no different in diversity or spirit. Ski Dubai has hosted the Ice Warrior Challenge since 2010, steadily growing it into one of Dubai’s most recognised endurance events. Open to men and women aged 15 to 60, it continues to attract everyone from first-timers seeking a new experience to seasoned athletes hungry for a tougher challenge.

As for me, the Ice Warrior medal now hangs as a reminder that sometimes the coolest way to start a Sunday morning in the desert is to run headfirst into snow.