Dubai: ICAI members celebrate Diwali in style

Dubai - Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev makes special appearance at the event that featured music, dance and cultural activities.

It was a gala night for Indian chartered accountants residing in Dubai, as they got together with their families to sing, dance and celebrate the festival of lights in advance.

The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountant of India, Dubai Chapter organised the social event Diwali Dhamaka, to mark the beginning of the festive season at Etisalat Academy’s Sports and Leisure Club in Muhaisinah on Friday.

The event was attended by over 2,000 people who maintained Covid-19 protocols and social distancing while enjoying the event.

The spotlight of the evening was an appearance by the legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, who mesmerised the audience with his sparkling presence and heart-warming speech. He motivated the audience by talking about the hallmark achievements of Indian cricket team and how leadership plays a vital role in it.

Sunder Nurani, chairman of ICAI, welcomed the members as he recollected the memories of last social event that took place in March 2019.

“This social event is happening after a gap of 31 months. We thank and congratulate the Rulers of the UAE and Dubai for the successful handling of the pandemic, because of which, in-person meetings and festivals can be celebrated in Dubai,” Nurani said.

Some of the activities for children at the event were painting, jewel making, mad lab and sand art. Women too had enjoyed themselves as they took part in the rangoli competition, handi/pot painting, diya decoration, lemon and spoon race and musical chairs. Activities for men included tug of war, toss the ball, sack race, dog and the bone, and musical chairs.

Kids also took part in tambola and the fashion show, which saw a large participation from all.

There were several cultural activities, including Indian classical dance and music performances as well as a raffle draw.

