Dubai: Ibrahim Al Haddad named first CEO of Salik

He spent the last 9 years as the commercial and investment director at RTA

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 1:13 PM

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad has been appointed as the first CEO of road-toll collection operator Salik PJSC.

On June 15, in his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Law No. (12) of 2022 establishing Salik as a public joint stock company that will have legal, financial and administrative autonomy to carry out its activities and achieve its objectives.

On June 29, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Resolution No. (34) of 2022 appointing members of the Board of Directors of Salik PJSC chaired by Mattar Al Tayer.

Ibrahim has spent the last nine years as the commercial and investment director at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai.

He brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the role including expertise in public private partnerships, commercial transformation and investment strategy. Prior to joining the RTA in 2013, he held roles at Mubadala, Sama Dubai and Dubai Municipality.

Al Tayer said Al Haddad has strong management skills and strategic insights that will be invaluable for the next phase of Salik’s evolution.

“I am confident that great opportunities lie ahead and truly excited about both the role and Salik’s future. I look forward to working with the Board, our employees, customers and our many partners to seize those opportunities and to contribute to the realization of Dubai's ambitious vision of enhancing the quality of its road network,” said Ibrahim Al Haddad.

Dubai Government owns all the shares of Salik Company, which is expected to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in the coming months.

