Dubai: Hussain Muhammad takes charge as Pakistan's consul-general

He is a career diplomat who has served in key positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad

Supplied photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 2:07 PM

Hussain Muhammad has taken charge as consul-general of Pakistan for Dubai and Northern Emirates, replacing Hassan Afzal Khan, who finished his tenure in June.

Muhammad had earlier served at the Pakistan Consulate-General in Dubai from 2011 to 2015. Consul-generals usually serve at their missions for three years before they’re relocated either back to Pakistan or some other destinations around the world as part of global practice adopted by the countries.

Currently, there are 1.7 million Pakistanis residing in the UAE, with a majority of them in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

Since the UAE is home to the second largest diaspora of Pakistanis and also a major trading partner, the Pakistani government prioritises relationships with the country. Senior government officials from the two countries pay bilateral visits time and again.

Muhammad is a career diplomat who joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 2006, and since then, he has served in key positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad. His last assignment was as deputy chief of protocol at the ministry.

He has held diplomatic assignments at Pakistan missions in Kabul and Geneva as well.

