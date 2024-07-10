Dubai: Hundreds turn up for funeral rites of businessman Ram Buxani

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 8:03 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 9:58 PM

Hundreds of prominent entrepreneurs and other personalities paid their respects to the late businessman Ram Buxani, as he was laid to rest in Dubai on Wednesday.

The veteran Indian businessman passed away in Dubai on Monday, July 8. He was 83. He died at his home at around 1am.

The funeral of the illustrious entrepreneur was attended by people from all walks of life, including some of his oldest acquaintances and business associates, who got a glimpse of his mortal remains.

Noted entrepreneur MA Yusuff Ali and Indian Consul General Satish Sivan were among the hundreds who arrived at the Jebel Ali crematorium on Wednesday afternoon for his service.

The renowned personality's family was also present during the service, including his wife, children and nephew.

Dr Buxani, who arrived in the UAE as an 18-year-old in 1959, proceeded to build a business empire worth over Dh1 billion. Apart from being a keen entrepreneur, he was also well known for being a philanthropist. He was also part of the India Club, chairman of the Indian High School, and founder of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC).

Some of the attendees recalled Dr Buxani as a kind and generous man. Indian photographer Manikandan has known him for over 30 years and had met him just two weeks ago. “He had attended the last IBPC meeting in June,” he said. “I have known him for a very long time and every time we meet, he would ask me ‘kaisa hai beta’ (how are you, my son). The last time we met also, he asked how I was doing and about my family.”