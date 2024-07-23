Dubai: How residents can make summer cooler for labourers, outdoor workers

File photo used for illustrative purposes

As temperatures continue to soar in the UAE this summer, residents are calling on others to make summer easier and cooler for labourers and outdoor workers.

Social media influencers, for instance, have decided to take advantage of their platform by starting campaigns that would inspire their followers to take action. Many influencers shared videos of them placing boxes filled with ice, water bottles, and juice packets outside their doorsteps for delivery drivers braving the oppressive heat of the sun.

Alaa Abo Holy, who has been an influencer for almost three and a half years, shared a similar post to encourage her over 185,000 followers on Instagram to do the same. "The weather these days is really difficult. It doesn't hurt to show kindness to those who are working hard in the heat," she added.

Fortunately, many of her followers appreciated the idea and got inspired to do the same.

A helping community

Several villas around the country have free water coolers outside their residences to offer relief for thirsty passersby. Offering water and snacks to those in need is a culture that's being cultivated across the emirate.

Mohammed Hussein stressed the importance of solidarity with labourers, especially during the summer season. The Emirati expressed his solidarity by placing a cooler in front of his house for passersby who wish to get a temporary reprieve from the heat. He also encouraged others to do the same.

Meanwhile, Yacoub Hussein Al Jasmi decided to set up a water cooler in 2017 while he was building his house, after seeing many construction projects and workers nearby.

According to the Emirati, setting up a water cooler was surprisingly simple and inexpensive. He said he simply ran a water pipe through the wall and placed the tap outside on a marble base for proper drainage. "The water filter needs to be changed every two months to keep the water clean," the Al Barsha South resident stressed, highlighting the importance of regular maintenance.

Yacoub said some workers mentioned to him that the base of the cooler was too small, making it hard for them to fill their water bottles. "I will install a cooler with a larger base so it's easier for them to fill their bottles," he said.

The Dubai government also has a similar project which gives free water to residents and tourists in the city. The Dubai Can initiative launched in 2022 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, saw around 46 water fountains installed across multiple areas in the city including Kite Beach, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, and Khawaneej.

Values of compassion and giving

Even mosques around the emirate have fridges near them to provide food to those who need it. Neighbourhood residents ensure the fridges are always filled with water, especially for people who go for walks and may need to stay hydrated.

Abdulrahman Hamad noted, "Whenever I try to put water in the fridge, it's always full. People bring dozens of water boxes so the fridge is never empty."