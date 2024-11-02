Dubai: How losing 20kg inspired new mother to help others get in shape after giving birth

Photos: Supplied - Drisya

Dubai resident Drisya Pai has turned her personal journey of postpartum recovery and weight loss into a thriving coaching career. Following her self-journey of shedding 20kg, she’s now helping other mothers navigate their postpartum challenges through customised fitness programs.

Originally from Alleppey in Kerala, 29-year-old Drisya initially pursued a career in engineering, graduating from Mar Athanasius College of Engineering. Although she was an active student who won the prestigious Kalathilakam (a talent title accorded by the Government of Kerala for arts and dance), fitness wasn’t initially a priority for her. This changed when she was selected for the Indian Navy, which motivated her to prioritise her physical health and get into shape. In pursuit of better career opportunities, Drisya moved to the UAE in 2018, married her husband Arvind in 2019, and soon after, gave birth to her son Dhruvaen in 2021.

Drisya Pai

The birth of her son, however, was followed by significant challenges. Weighing 20 kilograms more than her pre-pregnancy weight, Drisya faced severe back pain, postpartum loneliness, and even depression, exacerbated by the isolation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

She recalled: “I couldn’t sit down for long to feed my baby or bend over to change diapers.”

Determined to heal herself, Drisya began researching postpartum fitness and quickly realised how unsuitable standard workouts were for her needs.

“After four days of trying YouTube workouts, I experienced breast engorgement and couldn’t feed my baby. That’s when I knew I needed a specialised approach,” she told Khaleej Times.

Subsequently, she completed certifications in pre and post-natal fitness training, and is now a level 4 personal trainer.

Personalised approach

Drisya built a platform to share her journey and tips on postpartum fitness. Her coaching model allows for customised, non-time-bound programs tailored to weight loss, fitness, and recovery.

One of her clients, Rajani, did not expect to lose weight while joining the program. She was particularly concerned about face fat and black pigmentation on her neck but after two months, she is now 9kg lighter and has a remarkable reduction in both face fat and pigmentation.

Rajani

Gehan, a bride-to-be from Syria, achieved her fitness goals in preparation for her wedding while training with Drisya. Gehan lost 7kg through a mix of customised workouts and personal coaching.

Radhika was suffering from PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal condition that affects women of reproductive age) and did not know where to start. In 12 weeks, she lost significant weight.