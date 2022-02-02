Dubai: How Infinity Bridge has helped beat traffic, slash travel time

The protected area offers a view of 1,700 fossil dunes that could date back to the Ice Age
The recently opened Infinity Bridge is much more than an architectural marvel. It is helping motorists save time, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) calculations have shown.
According to the RTA, the infinity symbol-shaped bridge over the Dubai Creek has helped cut down journey duration to 13 minutes in the morning from Al Mamzar Intersection to the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St intersection (next to Zabeel Park). This is an improvement rate of 73 per cent.
The journey duration has reached 22 minutes at night in the opposite direction - an improvement rate of 63 per cent, the authority added.
Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time on Sunday, January 16. The bridge improves the link between Deira and Bur Dubai by increasing the total number of lanes crossing Dubai Creek from 48 to 60. It features a combined 3-metre track for pedestrians and cyclists.
First announced in 2018, the Infinity Bridge is part of the Dh5.3-billion Al Shindagha Corridor Project. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
