Dubai: How 1.9m tonnes of waste will power 135,000 homes

The Dubai Municipality is building the world’s most-efficient energy project and it is expected to start operations by early 2023

The world's largest waste-to-energy project is nearing completion in Dubai. And once up and running, it will be able to convert 1.9 million tonnes of waste into clean energy every year — and power as many as 135,000 homes.

The emirate's municipality on Monday announced that 85 per cent of Dubai Waste Management Centre (DWMC) is now complete. It is expected to jumpstart operations by early 2023 and the entire project is scheduled for completion by 2024.

Located in Al Warsan area, the first-of-its-kind project will convert 45 per cent of the emirate’s municipal waste into renewable energy and contribute to the Dubai Municipality's (DM) goal of diverting all waste from landfills by 2030.

“Dubai has always sought to be a pioneer in the field of waste-to-energy. By reducing the amount of solid waste and providing alternative sources for generating clean energy, the project will contribute to achieving a sustainable and eco-friendly model of waste management," Al Hajri said.

How will it work?

The DWMC is expected to feed the local electricity grid with 215MWh of clean energy once fully operational.

By early 2023, it will start its initial operations with two of its five treatment lines. At this stage, it will be able to process 2,000 tonnes of solid waste and produce 80MWh of renewable energy.

The centre will receive around 1,000 truckloads of waste daily, with a capacity to accommodate 88 trucks per hour.

With all of its five treatment lines, the DWMC will have the capacity to process 5,666 tonnes of solid municipal waste per day.

Burnt waste will produce around 1,000 tonnes of bottom ash, which will be recycled and used in infrastructure projects.

The centre will rely on state-of-the-art Japanese and Swiss technologies for the treatment process that will ensure any emissions are environmentally friendly and odour-free.

The Dubai Municipality has also launched an e-platform to exchange recyclable and reusable materials for reducing the quantities of waste produced and raising the percentage of waste diverted from landfills.

