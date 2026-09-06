Dubai hotel rates jump up to 175% as September events drive demand

Hotels in Dubai are seeing stronger demand as September brings a calendar of international exhibitions and conferences, with room rates around Dubai World Trade Centre rising on some dates.

Khaleej Times checked hotel prices on Booking.com and found that rates at several properties close to the exhibition district were significantly higher for busy September dates compared with a quieter period.

At Novotel Dubai World Trade Centre, the displayed room rate increased from Dh300 to Dh825, a rise of about 175 per cent. Rates at ibis Dubai World Trade Centre rose from Dh233 to Dh618, an increase of about 165 per cent, while ibis Dubai One Central went from Dh200 to Dh484, up around 142 per cent.

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Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre also showed a similar increase, with rates rising from Dh231 to Dh558.

Other properties recorded more moderate increases. Jumeirah Living World Trade Centre went from Dh669 to Dh1,299, while The H Dubai increased from Dh501 to Dh961.

Rates at many hotels rose from around Dh600 to over Dh900.

Across 15 comparable properties checked by Khaleej Times, the average displayed rate increased from about Dh372 to Dh689, which represents an increase of roughly 86 per cent.

The figures are based on publicly displayed booking rates and can change depending on room type, availability and booking conditions.

September demand picking up

Hotel operators are also seeing stronger demand as Dubai moves out of the traditionally quieter summer period. Pratik Kachroo, executive director at Khamas Hospitality, said there were already positive signs for September.

“We are already seeing positive indicators for hotel occupancy heading into September compared to the traditionally quieter August period,” he said.

He added that Dubai's continued investment in tourism, infrastructure and major international events was helping strengthen demand.

“With a strong calendar ahead, including Arabian Travel Market, we expect a stronger Q4, driven by both business and leisure demand,” said Kachroo.

September has several major international events scheduled across Dubai, including Middle East Energy, AIM Congress, International Property Show, Dubai Derma, Crypto Expo Dubai, Arabian Travel Market, GISEC Global and Seamless Middle East.

Many of these events are being held at Dubai World Trade Centre, putting hotels in areas such as Trade Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, DIFC and Downtown within easy reach of thousands of exhibitors, delegates and business visitors.

Summer rates usually lower

Industry executives said that hotel rates during the summer are generally more accessible than during peak travel periods. Tarek Labib, head of commercial at IHG Hotels and Resorts for SWA, Middle East and Africa, said summer demand across the UAE had remained healthy, supported by staycations, family travel and resort-led experiences.

“Hotel rates during summer are typically more accessible than during peak travel periods,” he said, adding that hotels were increasingly focusing on packages and value-added offers rather than broad rate reductions.

That shift from lower summer pricing into a busy business-events period is now visible in hotel rates around major exhibition venues.

Booking.com also showed high levels of unavailable accommodation for some of the dates checked by Khaleej Times. However, such figures represent availability on the booking platform and should not be treated as Dubai's official hotel occupancy rate.

The rise in prices around World Trade Centre suggests that demand is strongest close to the venues hosting major exhibitions.

Kachroo said the momentum is expected to continue into the final months of the year as Dubai enters its peak tourism season. “Dubai has historically been a global destination of choice for the winter season,” he said, adding that the city continued to attract visitors from around the world.