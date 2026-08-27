Dubai to host inaugural Palestine cultural day with 20,000 attendees

More than 20,000 people are expected to gather in Dubai on Saturday, August 29, for an inaugural cultural event celebrating Palestinian heritage, traditions and community life in the UAE.

The ‘Emirates Loves Palestine’ event will be held at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. Organisers said the event will bring together members of the Palestinian community and other residents for a programme of cultural performances, heritage displays, traditional food and community activities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Palestinian culture and heritage on display

Visitors will be able to experience different aspects of Palestinian culture through songs, music, folk arts, comedy performances, crafts and heritage displays.

The programme will also include a dedicated area for traditional Palestinian cuisine, giving visitors a chance to sample food associated with different parts of Palestinian culture. Homegrown projects and initiatives by members of the Palestinian community will also be showcased during the event.

A number of Palestinian artists and community figures are expected to take part in the programme, which organisers said is designed to offer visitors a broader experience of Palestinian culture and traditions.

The event marks the first edition of ‘Emirates Loves Palestine’ and aims to celebrate the Palestinian community living in the UAE while strengthening social and cultural ties between Emiratis and Palestinians.

Part of wider 'Emirates Loves' series

It is organised by the ‘Emirates Loves Palestine’ page in partnership with the UAE-Palestinian Friendship Club and the Palestinian Business Council – Dubai and Northern Emirates.

Organisers said the event will take place in a community setting reflecting the UAE’s values of tolerance, coexistence and cultural diversity.

Emirates Loves Palestine is part of the wider Emirates Loves series, which celebrates different communities living in the UAE and highlights their cultures, heritage and contributions to society.

The inaugural Palestine-focused edition will bring together cultural, artistic and community activities under one roof, giving residents an opportunity to learn more about Palestinian traditions.