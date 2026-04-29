Dubai honours delivery riders, residents for relief efforts during March storm

A man who opened his private yard as a vehicle bypass, helping drivers avoid flooded streets and two delivery riders who assisted with water drainage and ensuring road safety during the unstable weather conditions in March were some of the few people honoured by the Dubai Civility Committee for their contributions.

Muhaisnah 1 resident Ahmed Nasser Lootah had opened up his private yard, while student Mohammed AlMheiri, Talabat driver Ahmed Zulfiqar and Keeta driver Azeem Fayyazz made proactive efforts in assisting with water drainage and ensuring road safety.

Dubai resident Maria Barkovskaya was honoured for reporting sidewalk damage via the DubaiNow app, leading to immediate repairs, while Amir Majic was commended for leveraging his social media platforms to promote Dubai's anti-noise and environmental initiatives.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The selected individuals were honoured by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Civility Committee, in the presence of Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality (DM) and Saeed Al Nazari, Secretary General of the Committee.

The week-long rains in March as storm Azm battered UAE had seen many parts of the country receive extreme amounts of rain. Volunteers, developers and community members came together to help each other and Dubai sprung back to normal state within hours. DM deployed around 3,500 personnel and more than 1,210 machines and vehicles in a coordinated response to deal with the inclement weather.

Societal awareness

Mattar Al Tayer emphasised that these initiatives reflect deep societal awareness and the vital role individuals play in supporting institutional efforts. He noted that such contributions represent an advanced model of integration between the government and the community.

“We highly value these initiatives, which reflect the values of cooperation and solidarity within Dubai’s community,” he said. “Every individual is an active partner in maintaining Dubai's civility, road safety, and traffic flow, all of which directly enhance the quality of life in the emirate.”

Marwan bin Ghalita noted that the timely clearing of water drains mitigated the impact of flooding and enabled authorities to manage weather conditions more efficiently. “Such acts of proactivity and cooperation are integral to Dubai’s culture,” he said. “They reflect its civility and elegance, and its profound impact on its residents. These selfless acts of responsibility promote collective awareness, encouraging others to actively support the emirate’s civility and infrastructure sustainability.”

This initiative was part of the Dubai Civility Committee’s dedication to celebrating positive role models that enhance civic behaviour and highlighting individual efforts.