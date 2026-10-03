'Dubai is home for the world': Sheikh Mohammed pens heartfelt message to residents

Sheikh Mohammed has shared a heartfelt message to the people of Dubai in his new book What Life Taught Me, reflecting on the emirate’s growth, its community and the journey ahead.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said Dubai has become “a beautiful city and a harmonious community”, describing it as a model experience for the world.

“We know our true size, and we remember our humble beginnings. We started with almost nothing, and God blessed us,” he said, adding that the emirate recognises it “does not know everything” and must continue learning.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He also stressed that everyone who lives in Dubai should feel at home.

“Dubai is a home for the world, a home for people and a home for life,” Sheikh Mohammed said, adding that there is still much to be done and “a long road ahead".

Describing Dubai as “a great human experience”, he said he hopes it will become a lasting and enduring experience that inspires people around the world.

The leader shares seven rules for life in Dubai, with responsibility and respect for humanity at their core.

'We will remain responsible forever'

Sheikh Mohammed said challenges should be viewed as opportunities, crises as tests of creativity and experiences as lessons to learn from.

He said young people offer reason for optimism, while the experiences of others can provide valuable lessons. Looking ahead, he said Dubai faces 'great changes and tremendous opportunities'.

He also stressed that everyone has a responsibility, from employees and leaders to parents, traders, teachers and doctors, as well as the government.

“We are all responsible. We will remain responsible forever,” he said, quoting the principle: “Each of you is a shepherd, and each of you is responsible for your flock.”

He said individual responsibility is key to building a balanced and dignified society.

'We must see every person as a human being like ourselves'

Sheikh Mohammed said respect for people is the foundation of civilisation, stressing the importance of honouring their religion, values, culture, time, feelings and lives.

He said everyone should be treated with dignity and fairness, including women, the elderly, workers and those who hold different views.

“We must see every person as a human being like ourselves, with their own identity, dignity and rights,” he said.

He added that an ideal city is not measured by its buildings and infrastructure but by how it respects human dignity.

'Excellence is the finest message we can give the world'

Sheikh Mohammed said excellence is a universal principle that shapes everything from the beauty and cleanliness of a city to the quality of its services, facilities and, most importantly, its people.

He said the world sees Dubai through the work of its airport employees, road workers, engineers, companies and service providers.

“Nothing is stronger than a people who love excellence, believe in their homeland and live for it,” he said.

He described excellence as bringing one’s “full humanity” to work and responsibility, stressing that it must be practised every day.

Small acts of excellence build over time, he said, creating strength and progress “just as millions of drops come together to form a river of miracles”, while small acts of disorder can gradually undermine achievements.

“Dubai is a culture that lives within each of us,” he said, adding that its spirit is reflected in the way people work and in the belief that every well-executed task is an important “building block” of the city’s civilisation.

'We rise through humility'

Sheikh Mohammed said, 'We rise through our humility,' describing it as essential to personal growth and the progress of society.

He said humility towards others earns their respect, while humility in the face of achievement encourages greater ambition. It also deepens curiosity when seeking knowledge and helps people remain balanced and committed to justice when faced with the truth.

“Humility is greatness. Humility is civilisation and refinement,” he said, adding that it frees people from ego and arrogance, which can undermine a nation’s progress.

'Optimism is our way of life'

Sheikh Mohammed said optimism is a way of life, rooted in the belief that the future can be more beautiful and better through continued work and hope.

He said optimism allows people to envision their achievements before they happen and gives them the clarity to see the future they want to build.

He described the UAE community as naturally optimistic and confident in its abilities, saying it does not stand still or wait for others, but instead it 'takes the initiative and creates its own future.'

'We are a community that loves doing good'

Sheikh Mohammed said doing good, giving generously and supporting others should be a lasting part of the community’s values.

He said Dubai’s community does not hesitate to support friends and those in need.

Helping others brings happiness and is both a virtue and an act of mercy, he said, adding that the blessings people receive should enable them to “be a bridge to goodness, a river that nourishes people and a source of hope for humanity”.

He stressed that goodness is not limited to occasional acts of charity but can be found in everyday gestures, from a kind word or a smile to helping someone find their way or encouraging young people.

“Life is full of goodness, while societies that lose their sense of goodness lose part of the meaning of life,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

'The homeland that embraces us deserves our loyalty'

Sheikh Mohammed said a homeland that embraces and protects us deserves our loyalty and our lives.

He said loyalty means respecting the constitution and laws, protecting the country’s achievements, honouring its flag and upholding the values it is built on, including sincerity, justice, honesty, integrity, respect, excellence and responsibility.

He said a homeland is more than geography or symbols, describing it as “a heart beating within us” and “a spirit running through our bodies”, reflected in the values people live by and the sacrifices they make to protect its security, institutions, achievements and reputation.

“Serving the homeland is the noblest mission and the greatest responsibility,” he said, adding that there is “nothing stronger than a people who love their homeland, believe in it and live for it.”

Sheikh Mohammed said that his experience had taught him that a community is shaped not by its buildings, but by the meaning behind them. He said the real achievement is not simply developing cities but building a society rooted in strong values, principles and purpose.