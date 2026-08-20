Away for 6 weeks? What happens inside a Dubai home when the AC stays off all summer

For many UAE residents, returning from a long summer holiday means unpacking suitcases, getting children ready for school and slipping back into routine. But for some, another surprise may be waiting behind the front door, like a bad smell, weak air-conditioning, water leaks or even mould.

Abdul Basith, an engineer working in Al Quoz experienced exactly that when he returned to his Al Nahda, Dubai, apartment after being away for around six weeks.

“The moment I opened the door, there was a very strong, unpleasant smell inside the apartment,” he said. “Initially, I thought it was because the house had been closed for so long. I opened the windows and switched on the AC, expecting the smell to disappear, but it didn’t.”

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He soon realised there was another problem. The AC was not cooling properly and there was a strange smell when it was running. Later, he noticed water leaking from one of the units.

“After travelling for several hours, the last thing you expect is to come home and immediately start dealing with AC repairs and cleaning,” said Basith. The apartment eventually needed a thorough cleaning and the AC had to be checked before the family could properly settle back in.

Technicians' schedules packed

Basith's experience is not unusual during the summer return period, according to cleaning and AC technicians in Dubai and Sharjah.

Shamveel Khan of Clean Touch, which operates in Al Nahda, Sharjah, said his team is currently visiting at least three to four homes a day.

“Since families have started coming back from the summer break, our schedule has become very busy. Sometimes we have to push bookings to the next day because all the slots are taken,” he said.

Homes that have remained closed for weeks can have several problems, he said, ranging from accumulated dust and unpleasant smells to damp patches, insects and mould around AC vents or walls.

“Kitchens and bathrooms often need the most attention,” said Khan. “If drains have not been used for weeks, there can be a strong smell. In some cases, normal cleaning is not enough and the customer asks for a full deep clean.”

It is a similarly busy period for Asad Niyaz of Al Nafiz AC Repair, who operates around Abu Hail in Dubai.

“We are getting calls throughout the day and normally visiting at least three to four homes daily. The schedule is almost full,” he said.

Weak cooling is among the most common complaints. During inspections, Niyaz said technicians can find dirty filters, blocked drain lines, dust on coils or water leakage.

“If the AC has been switched off for a long time, moisture can also build up inside the system, and residents sometimes complain about a bad smell when they start it again,” he said.

Why does this happen?

The UAE's combination of high temperatures and humidity can make homes particularly vulnerable when cooling and ventilation are absent for long periods.

Justlife, a home-services platform in UAE, said that this year that up to 30 per cent of homes may experience some form of mould buildup inside AC systems. Heat, humidity, dust and trapped moisture can contribute to buildup in filters, ducts, coils and drain pans, sometimes before residents notice visible signs.

Dr Saira Hyder, medical director at Justlife, said residents often take action only after noticing a smell or deterioration in cooling.

“Regular AC maintenance is one of the most practical steps Dubai residents can take heading into summer,” she said, adding that by the time a smell or cooling problem becomes apparent, buildup may already have been present for some time.

The issue has been reported in previous UAE summers too. In 2024, Khaleej Times reported a 70 per cent increase in summer enquiries at one mould-removal company, while another company recorded a 42 per cent increase in mould inspections during July and August. Requests for AC duct cleaning and mould remediation at another firm doubled between May and August.

DEWA has previously told Khaleej Times that while switching off the AC during a long holiday reduces energy use, increased heat and humidity inside a home can result in fungus, bad smells and damage to furniture and electronic equipment.

Leaving for a long holiday? What to do

Experts recommend servicing and cleaning AC filters before travelling and checking for leaks or partially blocked drainage lines. Existing leaks or condensation problems should be repaired rather than left for several weeks.

Justlife recommends keeping the AC around 26 degrees C to 28 degrees C in fan or auto mode during extended absences. Previous experts interviewed by Khaleej Times have also recommended maintaining indoor humidity below 60 per cent to reduce the chances of mould developing.

Niyaz said residents returning to a very hot apartment should not immediately lower the thermostat to 16°C or 18°C expecting faster cooling. If there is weak cooling, an unusual smell, water leakage or strange noise, the AC should first be inspected.

Basith said his experience has already changed how he will prepare for his next holiday.

“We spend so much time preparing for the holiday, tickets, luggage and everything else, but don't think much about the home we are leaving behind. Next time, I will definitely get the AC serviced before leaving and make sure somebody checks the apartment while we are away,” he said.