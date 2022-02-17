Dubai Hills has a new shopping and entertainment destination

Residents, business owners, event and wedding planners hope that better days are not too far
UAE2 days ago
A new shopping destination has opened its doors in Dubai. The Dubai Hills Mall, which offers top shopping, dining and entertainment options, opened officially on Thursday.
Located at the heart of Dubai Hills Estate, the mall provides on-the-doorstep convenience for the residents of the community.
Shoppers can choose from brands such as Pottery Barn, Sharaf DG, West Elm plus fashionista favourites Zara, H&M, Lefties and much more. For the foodies, there are dining options like CZN Burak Burger, Shake Shack, Tim Hortons, and Starbucks.
The mall is centrally located and can be easily accessed by road from Downtown Dubai, Emirates Hills, Dubai Marina, Arabian Ranches and other nearby communities via Al Khail Road and Umm Suqeim Street.
The place also has fun-adventure attractions like The Storm Coaster and Adventure Park by Emaar Entertainment .
UAE2 days ago
UAE2 days ago
UAE2 days ago
UAE2 days ago
UAE2 days ago
UAE2 days ago
UAE2 days ago
UAE2 days ago