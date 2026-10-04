Dubai launches 'heritage village' project for senior citizens' welfare

Dubai's Awqaf has now launched a 'heritage village' project for senior citizens, in collaboration with the Emirates Association for Care and Welfare of Parents in Ras Al Khaimah.

Funded through the Al Sayah Endowment Fund, the project is specifically designed to serve more than 150 senior citizens by providing a comprehensive, community-focused hub that enhances their quality of life and preserves national identity.

The project provides a comfortable, integrated environment inspired by traditional Emirati heritage, featuring 14 heritage shops showcasing local culture and crafts, a specialised space built to host cultural, community, and entertainment events and a space blending social, health, and sports dimensions to encourage senior citizens to remain active and connected.

Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, said the project represents a practical model of how endowment yields can be channeled into sustainable community programmes.

The village aims to strengthen social bonds among older adults, offer them continuous avenues for participation in public life, and bridge the cultural gap for current and future generations.