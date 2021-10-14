Dubai: Here’s an insider look at the guided tour of the Burj Al Arab

Burj Al Arab's butler-guided tour: Stunning views, secret spots, all you need to know

Dubai - The experience is on offer for Dh399

By Mahwash Ajaz Published: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 7:35 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 10:56 PM

Ever wondered what it would be like to live in the best hotel room in the Burj Al Arab? Well, wonder no more. The Burj Al Arab's butler guided tour is not only going to take you through all the places where celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Justin Beiber and even Nelson Mandela have once stayed, it will also show you the history of Burj Al Arab.

The Burj Al Arab's guided tour, for Dhs399, is a specialized trip through the iconic Dubai landmark that begins with a buggy that takes you from the entrance of Jumeirah Beach Hotel with some pertinent commentary that rings through the buggy.

You pass through the roads where you can most likely spot excited visitors and tourists snapping pictures away on the road. As you enter the driveway that gives you a magnificent view of the Burj Al Arab, the buggy stops at a special spot dedicated to those who have purchased this tour. It has got a picture-perfect spot where you can get your picture taken with the Burj Al Arab right behind you and the sunny blue skies beaming on you from every which way.

You hop on to the buggy again and are taken to a special gateway through the Burj Al Arab where hosts welcome you with rose water and cold towels. With a short history of how the UAE's pioneers wanted the Burj Al Arab to truly look like, we are taken to the lobby where guests are taking their afternoon tea; dancing fountains are at the foot of the elevator as well as when the elevator stops. There is a flash of colours everywhere, whether it's the curtains or the carpet. We're taken through the glass elevators to the Royal Suites, where a butler grandly opens the door for us and we're told all about the rooms in which royalty and dignitaries from all over the world stay.

There's a 'his' and 'hers' suite, each of which are designed with different palettes but keeping the same goal in mind: ultimate luxury. There are luxurious bathrooms, and the curtains are handcrafted with gold thread.

The view is spectacular. It is perhaps one of the most spectacular views money can buy. And as the butler takes you through all the various amenities provided in the room itself (a majlis styled sitting room, even a library-styled office that can be shifted into a full fledged bedroom on request), you are stunned by the panoramic view of the sea from the glass windows.

An interactive table helps you decide what you want to eat. Choose your food from a menu displayed on a tablet that has a 24-carat-gold cappuccino that is apparently one of their most popular items.

The hotel also has a turtle conservatory and an aquarium and has over 56 species of fish. In a catalyst room, you can check out the various angles of the Burj Al Arab itself and take a virtual peek through UAE's history. Another room shows you how the uniforms of the service staff were when the hotel was first established and compares it to the ones used as of now.

Towards the end of the tour, we're taken to Burj Al Arab's specialized gift shop, which has everything unique to Burj Al Arab, including its special scented soap to exclusive jewels (which cost up to Dhs430,000). There are plenty of photo opportunities. Last but not least, you can relax and drink mocktails at the Uma Lounge, where you can wait for the buggy to take you back to the main entrance.

If you're someone who wants to experience Emirati hospitality, know everything about Burj Al Arab and who wants to take a peek into the lifestyles of the rich and famous, this is the trip for you. The butler-guided tour can also be purchased with add-ons such as afternoon tea in the colourful lobby. There are some spectacular views to be seen and some memorable moments to be captured through the tour. You can book the tour via https://insideburjalarab.com.