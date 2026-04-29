Dubai helps arrest 276 criminals, dismantles global fraud network in joint operation

Codenamed 'Tri-Force Sentinel', the operation delivered a decisive strike against three criminal syndicates

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 29 Apr 2026, 8:41 PM UPDATED: Wed 29 Apr 2026, 9:07 PM
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Dubai Police spearheaded a joint trilateral operation with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Chinese police to dismantle an international fraud network, the authoritiy announced on Wednesday, April 29.

Codenamed 'Tri-Force Sentinel', the operation delivered a decisive strike against three criminal syndicates and resulted in the arrest of 276 individuals—most of them from Southeast Asian countries—who were part of a cross-border scam ring.

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The joint efforts have also managed to dismantle nine fraud centres behind high-yield investment scams (HYIS), "pig butchering" schemes, and virtual currency fraud.

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Key components of the criminal network were dismantled in a single hit, which led to the arrest of a key leader of one of the syndicates in Thailand, in coordination with the Royal Thai Police.

The crackdown comes as part of continued efforts by the UAE Ministry of Interior against transnational organised financial crime.

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