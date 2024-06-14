Dubai: Heavy traffic expected towards airport this Eid weekend; how to beat the rush

Traffic situation Friday morning heading to DXB. KT Photo: Nasreen Abdulla

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 11:58 AM

With the expected surge of travellers heading for Eid Al Adha holidays and summer vacation, traffic is heavy around Dubai International (DXB) airport during ‘peak periods’ this weekend and the coming days.

Passengers are then advised not only to give extra time for commute but also to use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport and between Terminals 1 and 3 to avoid road congestion.

DXB earlier said they are expecting to welcome more than 3.7 million guests between June 12 and 25, with an average daily traffic of 264,000 passengers. Next Saturday, June 22 is expected to be the busiest day with guest numbers likely to exceed 287,000.

DXB also said only passengers are allowed inside airport during 'peak' summer travel period and advised passengers to exchange their farewells at home.

Access to the arrivals’ forecourts in both Terminals 1 and 3 has also been restricted to public transport and authorised airport vehicles only to avoid congestion of private vehicles, DXB added.

Passengers can avoid road congestion by using Dubai Metro which has stations at DXB Terminal 1 and Terminal 3. They can carry on the train two pieces of luggage – one large suitcase (no bigger than 81cm x 58cm x 30cm) and a carry-on bag (no bigger than 55cm x 38 cm x 20cm).

Emirates passengers, meanwhile, can take advantage of the airline’s home and city check-in options, then head to the airport via Dubai Metro.