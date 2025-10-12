  • search in Khaleej Times
Look: Dubai to get new medical complex as part of Dh1.3-billion Healthcare City plan

The first stage will see the launch of a LEED platinum-certified office building, a purpose-built medical complex and supporting infrastructure facilities

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 4:16 PM

Updated: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 4:30 PM

A new medical complex is set to be built in Dubai, as a whopping Dh1.3-billion Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) development plan has been announced.

Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) has announced the plan as a part of DHCC Phase 1. The first stage will see the launch of a LEED platinum-certified office building, a purpose-built medical complex and supporting infrastructure facilities.

Issam Galadari, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said, “By creating an ecosystem that attracts investments, including FDI, and fosters innovation, while integrating sustainability with world-class design, we are aligning with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050. Through the ongoing development, we will continue to cement DHCC’s position as the enabling healthcare and wellness destination for the region and beyond.”

LEED platinum-certified building

The LEED platinum-certified office building is the first of its kind in DHCC. Designed by award-winning firm P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd, it spans 13,000 square metres across three basement levels and nine floors. It offers a flexible mix of office units and ground-floor commercial spaces.

Medical complex

The new purpose-built medical complex is designed by Dubai-based Design and Architecture Bureau (DAR). It covers 5,800 square metres across two basement levels and five floors. The complex will feature adaptable spaces for:

  • Surgical facilities

  • Laboratories

  • Diagnostics

  • Outpatient facilities

  • Medical offices

  • Support services

Its shell-and-core design, optimised layouts, and smart parking integration are future-focused — they ensure long-term flexibility to meet the evolving needs of both healthcare providers and patients.

DHCA will also provide multi-storey car parks equipped with electric vehicle charging stations, Salik-integrated smart parking and full accessibility features.

Allae Almanini, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Healthcare City Authority, added, “Our priority is to deliver infrastructure that enables growth and creates confidence for healthcare providers and investors. These projects will enhance accessibility, sustainability, and efficiency across the community, ensuring that DHCC remains the most attractive healthcare investment destination in the region.”

Construction will begin in December 2025, with completion scheduled for November 2027.