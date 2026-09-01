‘No side effects’: Dubai authority lists words clinics cannot use in ads

Doctors and healthcare facilities in Dubai cannot use exaggerated claims such as ‘the best’, ‘100%’, ‘no side effects’ and ‘immediate results’ when promoting medical services on social media, according to standards issued by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

The rules apply to DHA-licensed healthcare facilities and healthcare professionals who advertise health services on social media. DHA said that this includes information about a health product, service, facility, professional, treatment or therapy.

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DHA said that absolute or exaggerated claims must not be used in medical advertisements. The list includes words and phrases such as ‘unique’, ‘one of a kind’, ‘the best’, ‘exclusive’, ‘safest’, ‘the only’, ‘incomparable’, ‘unprecedented’, ‘magic’, ‘miraculous’, ‘assured success’, ‘has no side effects’, ‘100%’, ‘absolutely certain’, ‘distinguished’, ‘famous’, ‘pioneer’ and ‘immediate results’.

Claims about treatment results must also be backed by evidence. Advertisements should also mention the risks linked to the treatment.

No misleading or fear-based claims

Healthcare professionals must make sure the information they share is truthful, accurate, clear, up to date and easy to understand. The information should also be based on accepted medical practice, peer-reviewed research or recognised scientific and medical sources.

The rules also ban advertisements that mislead people, create an unnecessary need for a treatment or service, take advantage of patients’ lack of medical knowledge, or scare people about their health to make them seek a product, procedure or service.

Advertisements must also not create unrealistic expectations about how well a treatment or service will work, or encourage people to use healthcare services when they do not need them.

DHA also said that advertisements must not suggest that a treatment is guaranteed to work, is ‘magical’ or ‘miraculous’, or is a sure cure. They must not claim that a healthcare professional has a unique or exclusive skill, or that results are always effective.

Doctors cannot claim they are better

Healthcare professionals should not claim that their services or products are better than those offered by another doctor, healthcare professional or health facility.

The rules also mentioned that the advertisements should not claim that one healthcare service is ‘better’, ‘as safe as’ or ‘safer than’ another.

Risks must be mentioned

For surgical or invasive procedures, advertisements should include a warning in a clearly visible place. Not mentioning treatment risks or leaving out required warnings is listed as unacceptable.

The standards also say advertisements for invasive or non-invasive procedures must clearly mention the risks involved.

What ads can include

DHA said that medical advertisements can include clear facts about the services or products offered, contact details, office hours, approved qualifications and titles, safety and quality accreditations, and evidence-based public health information.

The rules apply to all DHA-licensed healthcare facilities and healthcare professionals involved in social media advertising.