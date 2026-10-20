How Dubai is giving visitors a chance to experience life of people of determination

What if you could experience the world through the eyes of someone with autism, learn your first words in sign language or read information in Braille all in one visit?

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is inviting visitors to do just that at the eighth Access Abilities Expo, which opened at Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday, with three initiatives designed to help people better understand the everyday experiences of people of determination.

Rather than relying solely on awareness campaigns, the authority encourages visitors to experience different forms of communication and perception firsthand to build empathy and promote greater inclusion.

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Dr Hind Al Awadhi, head of health promotion and education at DHA, said the authority wanted visitors to see the world from the perspective of people of determination through interactive experiences.

“Our idea for this exhibition is to let visitors experience reality through the eyes of people of determination,” she said.

A glimpse into the world of autism

One of the three initiatives is an immersive dome that allows visitors to experience a simulation of how a person with autism spectrum disorder may perceive their surroundings.

Visitors spend about a minute to a minute and a half inside the dome, experiencing a different sensory perspective designed to help them understand some of the challenges people with autism may face.

The experience aims to encourage empathy by allowing visitors to engage with the subject beyond written information or conventional awareness displays.

Through the simulation, DHA hopes to promote a deeper understanding of neurodiversity and encourage more inclusive interactions with people of determination.

Learning to communicate through sign language

The authority is also showcasing an interactive educational screen that teaches visitors basic words and expressions in sign language.

The activity introduces visitors to simple signs that help them communicate with people with hearing or speech impairments, giving them a chance to practice rather than simply observe.

Dr Al Awadhi said the initiative was designed to help visitors a better understand sign language and the experiences of people who rely on it to communicate.

Learning even a few basic signs can help make everyday interactions more accessible, particularly in public spaces where people may otherwise struggle to communicate their needs.

Reading through Braille in Arabic and English

The third initiative focuses on visual accessibility, with DHA introducing awareness material in Braille in both Arabic and English.

The material lets visitors explore how people who are blind or have visual impairments access information, while highlighting the importance of making public information available in formats that meet different needs.

Dr Al Awadhi said the authority had developed the material to give visitors a chance to experience another form of communication and better understand how people with visual impairments access information.

Together, the three initiatives focus on different aspects of accessibility: understanding sensory experiences, communicating through sign language and accessing written information through touch.

Building inclusion through experience

DHA’s participation reflects its wider efforts to promote health awareness and improve the experiences of people of determination.

The authority is also showcasing three broader healthcare initiatives at the exhibition: health standards for people of determination, the ‘Sandahum’ initiative and a unified medical report.

The health standards set requirements for DHA-licensed healthcare facilities, covering service planning, communication, patient assessment and care, data protection, and emergency preparedness.

The ‘Sandahum’ initiative focuses on monitoring and raising awareness of healthcare facilities’ compliance with requirements for people of determination. It includes field inspections to assess accessibility, facility readiness, priority services, and compliance with relevant regulations.

The unified medical report, meanwhile, aims to standardise medical terminology, diagnoses, and functional impact assessments. Linked through the Nabidh health information exchange system with relevant government systems, it is intended to help streamline procedures and improve access to related services.