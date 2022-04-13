Dubai: ‘He lived with a purpose’, tributes pour in for veteran doctor

He applied the profession of family medicine diligently through his deep bond with patients

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 6:50 PM

Tributes have poured in from the UAE community over the demise of Dr Moawia Al Shannar, one of the country’s first doctors.

As the founder of Dubai’s first private clinic in family medicine in the 1960s, Dr. Moawia leaves behind key contributions to the UAE’s medical field and an ever-lasting memory among community members.

Abdulla Al Khayat, CEO of Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, said Dr Moawia was eager to make a difference in the community through his profession. “He was among the first doctors to serve the country and an early contributor to the success story of Dubai.”

Al Khayat said Dr Moawia will be remembered for his warmth and kindness to patients. “His clinic was a safe haven for patients in Dubai who sought comfort from their pain and found their treatment.”

Dr Suhail Al Rukn, President of Emirates Neurology Society, said Dr Moawia was a well-established doctor in the UAE community, especially among the generations that lived through the 1960s and 1970s.

“He knew Dubai’s community members by heart. He would ask his patients about their families, and he was always ready to offer support and treatment at all times whenever needed.”

In addition to being courteous and respectful to his patients, whether young or old, Al Rukn said Dr Moawia was also distinguished and competent as a doctor.

“He lived his life growing his skills and knowledge as a doctor to serve others.”

Abdulla Bin Sougat, Executive Director of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Award for Medical Sciences, said the UAE has lost an integral member of its community and a pillar in the medical field.

“Dr Moawia played a major in applying family medicine and primary healthcare. He devoted his time and energy to help patients and alleviate their pain.”

“His contributions will forever be remembered and felt in the UAE,” said Bin Sougat.