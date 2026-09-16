Dubai's Hatta Resorts to reopen on Sept 28 with restored coaches, new activities

Dubai’s Hatta Resorts will reopen for its ninth season on September 28, bringing back its mountain stays and outdoor activities as temperatures begin to ease across the UAE.

Located about 90 minutes from Dubai, the Hatta destination will offer a mix of accommodation and outdoor experiences, including hiking and mountain biking, along with activities at Hatta Wadi Hub.

This season will also see the introduction of two restored heritage trailers, upgrades to existing lodges and new private plunge pools at two of the seven Premier Lodges.

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The changes come as Hatta prepares for the cooler months, when the mountain area becomes a popular destination for residents looking to spend more time outdoors.

Heritage trailers and new accommodation added

Among the new stays are two restored coaches dating back to 1958 and 1948.

The 1958 Coach has been converted into a 23.23-square-metre accommodation for two people, with a Queen bed, sofa, Wi-Fi, television, mini-fridge and air conditioning. It also has a private outdoor BBQ area.

The 1948 coach, now called Route 1948, offers a smaller 15.4-square-metre space for two, with similar facilities and a private BBQ area.

Existing lodges have also received interior and outdoor upgrades, including refreshed furnishings, seating areas and landscaping. Two Premier Lodges will have private plunge pools this season.

Another accommodation concept, Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas, overlooking Hatta Dam, is also set to join the destination this season. It will include a dedicated dining concept, swimming pool and communal facilities.

Roudi Soubra, Vice President of Asset Management at Dubai Holding, said the changes were intended to add comfort while retaining the destination's outdoor setting.

“Hatta Resorts and its Wadi Hub offer a rare change of pace, bringing together mountain stays, outdoor adventure and space to slow down in nature. The enhancements introduced this season make the experience even more comfortable and welcoming, while preserving the sense of escape that guests value.”

With the cooler season approaching, visitors will be able to choose between overnight stays, trails and day activities, Soubra said.

“With the return of the cooler months, visitors can shape their own experience, whether staying overnight, exploring the trails or enjoying a day of adventure in the mountains.”

Hiking, biking and seasonal events return

The reopening also marks the return of Hatta’s outdoor season, with hiking and mountain-biking trails available alongside activities at Hatta Wadi Hub.

The season will include outdoor and endurance events, including Ultra Trail Dubai in November. Further seasonal activities are expected to be announced during the season.

The destination also works with Emirati-owned businesses across hospitality, retail, food and beverage and adventure activities.

Visitors have been encouraged to respect the area’s wildlife and natural surroundings and follow a leave-no-trace approach.

Season 9 stays will begin on September 28, with bookings available through the Visit Hatta website.