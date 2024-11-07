Dubai has best reputation among world’s top 100 cities

Dubai has climbed four spots to become the world’s 5th best city brand out of 100 cities, behind London, New York, Paris, and Tokyo, according to the latest Brand Finance Global City Index released on Thursday.

Dubai’s top rank for reputation is matched by its top rank in the business and investment pillar. The city has also achieved impressive gains in terms of consideration for working locally (up from 16th to 8th) and consideration for working remotely (up from 24th to 4th).

The emirate is a hotspot for innovation and start-ups, with initiatives like the Dubai Future Foundation contributing to its first-place ranking for future growth potential. Additionally, Dubai’s second-place ranking for its strong and stable economy and third-place ranking for attractive personal taxation further solidifies the city’s status as a prime location for investment, making it the top city globally for investment consideration.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Dubai's rise to become the world’s fifth-best city brand is primarily driven by its achievement of ranking first globally for reputation. This enhanced perception underscores the effectiveness of the UAE government's strategic investments in infrastructure, tourism, and the business ecosystem. The substantial improvements in Dubai’s consideration metrics further highlight the city’s increasing allure as a premier destination for visitors, residents, businesses, and global investors," said Andrew Campbell, Managing Director, Brand Finance Middle East.

The latest study covered responses of over 15,000 respondents across 20 countries, offering a detailed look at how the world’s leading city brands are viewed.

Respondents were asked to rate 100 cities on familiarity, reputation, and consideration, indicating how strongly these cities are perceived as places people would want to live, work, study, visit, retire, and invest in. Abu Dhabi retained its 2023 global ranking at 30, although it has improved by 8 spots in consideration, now ranking 24. Notably, the city sits in 2 ranks for consideration to invest, up 12 ranks from 2023, and 9 globally for consideration to work remotely, up 15 ranks from 2023. Abu Dhabi also ranks an impressive 5 in the business and investment pillar, including 4 for being great for start-ups and innovations, and 2 for future growth potential. It has also gone up 16 ranks to 20 globally for being perceived as a leader in science and technology, further underscoring the city’s growing appeal as an innovation hub. ALSO READ: Dubai’s office market sees unprecedented uptake and rental surge in Q3 2024