Dubai: Grand fireworks and laser show to mark opening of Ripe Night Market

Dubai - Ripe by the Bay will run from October 13 till May 2022 daily from 4pm to 10pm at Dubai Festival City Mall

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 10 Oct 2021, 12:31 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Oct 2021, 12:33 PM

The first-ever night edition of the Ripe Market will open its doors this week with a grand opening featuring a special Imagine show, entertainment and stunning fireworks.

The opening will be held at 4pm on Wednesday, October 13, featuring special guests, music and extravagant laser and projection mapping experience as part of the record-breaking Imagine show. Specially-designed fireworks are planned at 8pm.

The exhibition will offer a platform for local merchants and makers, musicians, artists, and designers, to engage with the local community in the first-ever edition of Ripe by the Bay. There will be products from fashion, jewellery, arts, homewares and more.

Offering visitors to experience dining, shopping, live entertainment, and fun-filled family activities, the exhibition will run from 4pm to 10pm daily on Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall till May 2022.

“We can’t wait to show the whole of Dubai what we have planned for this unique concept, Ripe by the Bay. Our team has been working closely with the Ripe team to ensure we are bringing together the best of Dubai’s homegrown brands to support local businesses, and we’re thrilled with the stellar line-up which will deliver an awesome experience for all guests,” said Timothy Earnest, group director at Al-Futtaim Malls.