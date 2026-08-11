Dubai improves flexibility for govt employees with 'virtual workspace'

In a major step toward accelerating digital transformation, Dubai Government Human Resources Department has launched the “Virtual Workspace” initiative. The project, developed in strategic partnership with Microsoft, is designed to provide government employees with a highly flexible, secure, and integrated digital work environment.

Speaking during a recent radio interview, Khalifa Bin Humaidan, Director of the Support Services Department at DGHR, highlighted that the initiative aligns with the leadership’s directives to leverage artificial intelligence and modern technologies. The primary goal is to ensure business continuity while fostering a sustainable and efficient workplace.

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“This project confirms the department’s commitment to adopting the latest sustainable digital solutions that serve to develop the work environment and enhance employee readiness,” Bin Humaidan stated.

Key features and strategic benefits

The Virtual Workspace initiative introduces several core advantages aimed at both employees and the IT departments managing government infrastructure:

Seamless access and flexibility: Employees can now securely access their applications, files, and systems from any location and at any time, adhering to approved security standards and permissions.

Business continuity: The system guarantees that services and operations remain uninterrupted under various circumstances by providing an always-available virtual environment.

Rapid deployment: The time and effort required to onboard employees are significantly reduced. Virtual work environments, complete with necessary applications and licenses, can be centrally and swiftly provisioned.

Operational efficiency: IT teams will see a reduction in operational burdens related to device management, allowing them to focus on strategic and developmental initiatives.

Cost optimisation: The initiative curtails the need to frequently purchase and renew high-spec devices. It optimises the use of existing hardware, extends their operational lifespan, and reduces maintenance and technical support costs.

Environmental sustainability: By minimising electronic waste and reducing the need for frequent device replacements, the project strongly supports the government’s sustainability directives.

“All of this serves to improve the employee experience by providing a flexible and consistent work experience,” Bin Humaidan explained. “It allows the employee to access a unified and secure work environment without being tied to a specific location or device, while enhancing security and digital governance.”

The Virtual Workspace initiative marks a significant milestone in Dubai’s ongoing efforts to create a future-ready, agile, and sustainable government sector.