Dubai govt employees to get 9-day holiday for Eid Al Adha 2026

This, however, does not include employees who work in shifts or whose roles are connected to public services or the management of public facilities and services

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 13 May 2026, 5:57 PM
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The Dubai Government Human Resources Department announced on Wednesday the holiday for Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.

Holidays for the emirate's government employees will begin on Monday, May 25, 2026, and continue until Friday, May 29, 2026, giving them a nine-day holiday, including weekends. Regular working hours will resume on Monday, June 1, 2026.

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This, however, does not include employees who work in shifts or whose roles are connected to public services or the management of public facilities and services. They will be working as per operational requirements, ensuring continuity of services throughout the holiday period.

The UAE earlier announced Eid Al Adha holiday dates for federal employees, with public sector workers set to enjoy a 5-day break this year.

The UAE's Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said in a statement that the holiday will be observed from Monday, May 25, until Friday, May 29, 2026.


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