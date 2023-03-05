Dubai: Gov Games winners across four categories crowned

Sheikh Hamdan announces a new category for the youngers in the next edition and the formation of the first F3 team for youth

Dubai Civil Defence team which won the first prize in Battle of Government men category. — Courtesy: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 11:56 PM

Winners across four categories of the fourth edition of the Gov Games were crowned on Sunday at the Dubai Design District.

The champions of Battle of Government for men and women, Battle of Community and Battle of Cities categories secured Dh500,000 each, while the second-place winners received Dh250,000 and the third-place winners received Dh150,000 each.

Organised under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, a total of 164 local and international teams participated in Gov Games 2023.

The closing day saw the participation of 82 teams in the Battle of the Government for men, 27 teams in the Battle of the Government for women, 28 teams in the Battle of the Community and 27 teams in the Battle of the Cities. The four-day event attracted more than 11,000 spectators.

Dubai Civil Defence and F3 came first in the Battle of Government men and women teams respectively, while team Parkour won the Battle of Community category and team Copenhagen won the Battle of Cities title.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the high level of competitiveness displayed in the fourth edition of Gov Games. He underscored the key role of the tournament in spreading a positive spirit and consolidating the values of teamwork and determination among participants. “Through such sporting events, we seek to strengthen the relationship between Dubai Government entities and various regional and international governments,” he said.

Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the winners across various categories and applauded the participating teams for showing strong sportsmanship. The event enhances awareness on the importance of having a collaborative mindset and focusing on physical and mental fitness to achieve success, he added.

The Crown Prince of Dubai directed that the prize money won by F3, and NAS be donated to charity.

The winners were crowned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the presence of Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World; and Abdullah bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World - UAE Region and Jafza.

Sheikh Hamdan also announced a new category for the youngers (Gov Games Junior) in the next edition. The addition of the new category is aimed at encouraging strategic thinking and teamwork among the younger generations and promoting mental and physical strength. The category will be designed to meet children's psychological and physical needs and foster positive experiences for character development and self-improvement. The announcement of the new category reflects Dubai's commitment to building a better future by prioritising youth who will shape the future.

He also announced the formation of the first F3 youth team, who will begin training for the next tournament.

Winners of Battle of Government - Women:

1- F3

2- Dubai Police

3- Emirates Schools Establishment

Winners of Battle of the Government - Men:

1- Dubai Civil Defence

2- Abu Dhabi Police

3- Emiri Guard HQ - Sharjah

Winners of Battle of the Community:

1- Parkour Dubai

2- Spirit Level

3- NAS

Winners of Battle of the Cities:

1- Copenhagen, Denmark

2- Brisbane, Australia

3- Gdańsk, Poland