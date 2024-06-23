Dubai: Got an idea? Submit now for a chance to shape the city's future

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 7:20 PM

Do you have an idea that provides the solution to a challenge, and would help create a better future for humanity?

The 'Dubai Future Solutions - Prototypes for Humanity' initiative welcomes creative thinkers, innovators and designers all over the world to exhibit their work and convert these experimental ideas into reality.

Contributions from bright students, top universities and international institutions are welcomed. The participants' concepts and potential solutions can be transformed into tangible projects that leave a mark on the future, and the emirate.

The top 100 innovations will be showcased in an annual event held in Dubai Future District.

Through this platform, startups and innovators can also convert their ideas into viable companies, creating jobs, brining about investment opportunities, and aiding in market expansion.

Innovations can be patented, along with helping talent who are looking to expand from the local to global markets. These objectives will be realised in collaboration with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Dubai Culture.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, approved the launch of the initiative, which will be led by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

Watch below, a video shared by Sheikh Hamdan on X:

Sheikh Hamdan witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation (HSDF), which pledged Dh100 million to support innovation and technology in Dubai and across the UAE.

Signed by Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, and Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties, the agreement makes HSDF a strategic partner of the initiative.

"The objective of the 'Dubai Future Solutions - Prototypes for Humanity' initiative is to create a dynamic platform that attracts leading innovations, projects, and experimental ideas from across the world," said Sheikh Hamdan.