Dubai: Golden visa, scholarships to motivate both students parents to excel

Initiative will help retain exceptional students and be a major incentive to schools to provide best quality education

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 5:25 PM Last updated: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 5:28 PM

Dubai’s decision to reward and retain talented students with the Golden Visas and scholarships will further motivate students and their parents to do their best to achieve excellent results.

Principals and senior industry education industry executives noted that this would also be a major boost for local higher education institutions as many students traditionally choose to leave the UAE and study abroad.

On Sunday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Council, announced the initiative to recognise, reward and retain outstanding high school students.

Exceptional expat students and their families will receive a 10-year residency visa and financial discounts in international university branches, while top Emirati Grade 12 students will get scholarships.

Alan Williamson, CEO of Taaleem

“Schools in the UAE offer education that is on a par with the best in the world. Our students are awarded places in top-ranked universities globally. This initiative will decidedly decrease this drain and loss of top talent.

"We already have had a small number of students that have applied for the ‘Golden’ Visa. This new announcement will greatly encourage more high achieving graduates to plan for futures in the UAE,” said Alan Williamson, CEO of Taaleem, one of the largest education providers in the UAE.

10-year visa for family a powerful motivator

He added that this initiative will be further motivation for all students to strive for excellence in their studies.

“The inclusion of their families in the scheme will also be a powerful motivator for many. This will also be a boost for local higher education institutions as many students who traditionally choose to leave the UAE and study abroad now have local, incentivised opportunities.

"Students will now carefully consider their options especially as post-university they can take time to deliberate on the employment and further education options newly opened for them,” added Williamson.

According to the latest data, the number of students attending Dubai private schools topped 300,000 for the first time. A total of 302,262 students were enrolled in Dubai’s private schools in April 2022, up from 289,019 in September 2021. This represents a student enrolment growth rate of 4.9 per cent.

Ghadeer Abu-Shamat, superintendent/CEO of Gems Al Khaleej International School

Ghadeer Abu-Shamat, superintendent/CEO of Gems Al Khaleej International School, and Vice President for Education at Gems Education, believes that parents will encourage their children to do their best and achieve excellent results for a chance to get a Golden Visa, which will be beneficial for all family members.

“This initiative will help retain exceptional students and be a major incentive to schools to provide the best quality education with high expectations to support their high achievers,” she added.

Student wants to be recognised

Karen Nyborg, secondary assistant principal, Gems World Academy, Dubai, said students now have a lot to gain by achieving outstanding success, including personal pride and exceptional university destinations.

Karen Nyborg, secondary assistant principal, Gems World Academy, Dubai

“What we are seeing now is an even stronger desire by students to give back to their local community here in the UAE – a country which has granted them the benefits of safety, excellent personal wellbeing, and a world-class educational system.

"The provision of Golden Visas and scholarships will allow our students to ensure continued opportunities to help the country they call home progress in the fields of science, technology, business and beyond,” she said.

Nyborg added that every student wants an opportunity to be recognised for his/her hard work and dedication.

“The UAE government is investing so heavily in these individuals which will certainly result in the renewed commitment from talented students and their families to stay in the UAE and continue their education and professional careers. This initiative allows students to feel they can truly be secure and successful in the UAE,” she concluded.