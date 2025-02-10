Dubai: Gold prices at a new high as trade war escalates with more US tariffs

Photo: KT file

Gold rally continued on Monday evening as the yellow metal hit $2,900 per ounce globally while 22K touched Dh325 per gram.

The precious metal hit $2,903 on Monday evening, jumping over 1 per cent, due to fears of a global trade war after US President Donald Trump announced a new tariff plan.

In Dubai, 24K rose to Dh349.5 per gram on Monday evening, up Dh4.75 per gram. Among the other variants of the yellow metal, 22K, 21K and 18K jumped to Dh325.0, Dh311.75 and Dh267.25 per gram, respectively.

The US president on Monday said he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminium imports, raising fears about an escalation in trade war.

China has already lodged a complaint at the World Trade Organisation against the US for imposing tariffs.

Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, said less than a month into the new Trump administration and already it feels as though enough has been written about trade, tariffs and US foreign relations to last four years.

"With events moving quickly – the president's latest comments suggest steel and aluminium tariffs are coming today and wider-ranging tariffs could be announced this week – there is clearly a danger of leaping to firm conclusions about the path ahead," said Shearing. "There is clearly a danger in assuming that Trump is bluffing, only for no deal to materialise. It's now a cliché to suggest the next four years will be shaped by this erratic, volatile approach to governing, but that does seem the likely economic and market environment," he said.