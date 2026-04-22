Dubai Gold Line to ease crowding on key Metro routes, cut road traffic

Dubai’s upcoming Metro Gold Line is expected to significantly ease congestion across the city’s roads, reducing more than 40 million journeys annually while improving traffic flow. The 42km line will run from Al Ghubaiba in old Dubai, passing through key districts including Business Bay and Meydan, before terminating at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said the line will also alleviate congestion on the Red Line by up to 23 per cent between BurJuman and ONPASSIVE stations. He added that the project will strengthen Dubai’s connectivity with other emirates through integration with Etihad Rail at two locations, advancing multimodal transport across the UAE.

The Gold Line will introduce looped connections aimed at improving mobility across both short and long distances in key areas, further strengthening the integration and sustainability of the public transport network.

Construction will utilise "advanced tunnelling technologies" and equipment to minimise disruption to daily life, traffic and existing developments, according to project details.

The new route is set to serve more than 55 development projects and is projected to benefit over 1.5 million people by 2040. Daily ridership is expected to reach 465,000 passengers beyond 2040, reinforcing the Dubai Metro’s role as the backbone of the emirate’s mobility system.

With the addition of the Gold Line, Dubai Metro’s network will expand from 120km to 162km, factoring in the Blue Line, marking a 35 per cent increase. The total number of stations will rise from 67 to 85.

Since its launch in 2009, the Dubai Metro has carried more than 2.8 billion passengers. In 2025 alone, it recorded 295 million users, a 7 per cent increase year-on-year, with the system accounting for around 40 per cent of all public transport use in the emirate.