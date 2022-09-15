Dubai: Global Village’s VIP packages for Season 27 open for pre-booking on Saturday

Additional benefits this season range from access to popular attractions to in-park taxi transportation, car wash and porter services

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 4:49 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 4:52 PM

Gearing up for its latest season, the much-loved Global Village has announced that pre-booking for Season 27's VIP Packs will start at 10am this Saturday, September 17, with a limited number available to reserve before the official VIP Pack sale starts on September 24. Reservations are available exclusively online from the Virgin Megastore Tickets website.

Guests can choose between Diamond, Platinum, Gold and Silver VIP Packs. All packs include VIP entry tickets, VIP parking privileges and VIP Wonder Passes which give access to Global Village attractions including Ripley’s Believe it or Not!, the Aqua Action stunt show, and the ever-popular Carnaval funfair.

Additional benefits this season include complimentary or discounted access to a range of new premium experiences as well as vouchers for table reservations at the Ramadan favourite, Majlis of the World. Diamond Pack holders will also receive vouchers for in-park taxi transportation, car wash and porter services.

The opening of the newest season on October 25, 2022, will also be celebrated with a Gold Coin hidden inside a VIP Pack. The recipient of this coin will win a cash prize of AED 27,000.

The Diamond VIP Packs will be available on sale at Dh6,000 with benefits worth over Dh8,000. Platinum Packs can be purchased for Dh2,500 with benefits worth almost Dh15,000.

The Gold Packs will cost Dh1,950, with benefits valued at Dh13,000. Lastly, Silver Packs are priced at Dh1,600 for benefits worth Dh10,000. Individuals over 18 with a valid Emirates ID may buy up to eight VIP packs per person.

ALSO READ: