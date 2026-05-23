Watch: How Dubai's Global Village welcomed cancer survivor on first outing in 3 years

For UAE resident Iram, a simple walk through the gates of Dubai's Global Village became a moment she will never forget.

Cancer-free since December 2025, Iram visited the popular entertainment destination on May 19, 2026 — her first outing in nearly three years after a long battle with the illness. But what she expected to be just another evening at Global Village turned into an emotional celebration of resilience, kindness and community spirit.

As she arrived at the entrance, staff members lined up at the gates and welcomed her with applause, cheers and warm smiles. The unexpected gesture left her overwhelmed with emotion.

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“I have no words, it really is a big honour for me," Iram said in a video shared by Global Village, her voice filled with gratitude. "Getting this support… for me to get this respect and love, I didn’t expect it. But this is Emarat, masha’allah."

Sharing the video of Iram's welcome, Global Village said, "A journey of strength, hope, and new beginnings. We were honoured to welcome Iram to Global Village for her very first outing after becoming cancer-free. Moments like these remind us of what truly matters."

After years of battling illness, her visit to Global Village was meant to symbolise a fresh start. And the warm gesture by the staff made it something even more meaningful.

The heartfelt welcome reflected the strong sense of compassion often seen across the UAE, where communities regularly rally around residents facing personal hardships.