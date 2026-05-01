Dubai's Global Village offers unlimited Carnaval rides at just Dh99

Dubai's Global Village has announced a special offer for visitors. The entertainment destination, which is set to close doors on May 10 for this season, is offering unlimited Carnaval rides for Dh99 only.

Visitors can enjoy unlimited access to 31 rides — from high-flying thrills to family favourites. Perfect for guests of all ages, this special offer gives you the freedom to ride as much as you like until the end of day.

The offer is available everyday until end of Season 30. Global Village is yet to announce an extension on the closing date.

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The popular theme park, with its pavilions dedicated to different countries, streets lined with food stalls and a Carnaval area with thrilling rides, is a largely open-air area that stays shut during the summer months owing to excessive heat.

Season 30 began with a bang as fireworks display, drone shows and some new attractions welcomed visitors. Each festival, from UAE National Day to New Year's was made special at the park.

However, Global Village remained closed for 51 days as a precautionary measure after the Iran war began. The entertainment destination reopened gates on April 20, and stays open from 5pm to midnight daily.