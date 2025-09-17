Global Village turns 30: Rare photos reveal its Dubai journey

What began in 1996 as a pop-up car park fair has grown into Dubai’s most beloved winter attraction. Ahead of its 30th season, we revisit the moments that shaped Global Village, from folk dances and fireworks to bizarre incidents and superstar performances.

Humble beginnings (1996–1999)

The story of Global Village starts modestly in 1996, when a handful of kiosks set up shop in a dusty car park opposite Dubai Municipality. It was meant to be an add-on to the Dubai Shopping Festival, a way to showcase international flavours and crafts.

That first season drew 500,000 visitors into its 50,000 sq m space — hardly comparable to the millions today, but enough to prove Dubai was onto something big.

By the second season in 1997, folk dancers from Rajasthan and drummers from Africa were dazzling crowds at Dubai Creek, planting the seeds of the multicultural spectacle it would become.

Moving grounds, growing dreams (2000–2004)

The turn of the millennium saw Global Village move to Oud Metha, and later to Dubai Festival City, expanding rapidly. By 2004, it spanned 147,000 sq m, with 31 cultures represented and over three million visitors filing through the gates.

The pavilions grew bigger and bolder, from Dutch windmills to replicas of India’s Charminar. And with each year, it became less of a “village” and more of a world in miniature.

Finding a permanent home (2005–2019)

Urban development eventually nudged Global Village to its permanent home in Dubailand in 2005, just off Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The 17.2 million sq ft site was a game-changer: room for giant parking lots, carnival rides, nightly fireworks, and eventually over 90 national pavilions.

The 2010s were a golden age. Shah Rukh Khan made surprise appearances at the Indian Pavilion, Jason Derulo and Liam Payne rocked the main stage, while regional stars like Nancy Ajram and Neha Kakkar packed out family zones.

But not every headline was glamorous. In 2008, a Yemeni stone dealer was arrested in Dubai after advertising a “bullet-proof” onyx stone for Dh1.8 billion, claiming he was selling it at his Global Village stall. He insisted the police were trying to trick him, but judges ruled otherwise: he was jailed for attempted fraud.

Even the park itself had its challenges. A small fire in 2005 was quickly contained, while a tragic funfair accident in 2018 prompted a full safety overhaul.

Trials, triumphs, and record-breakers (2020–Present)

The pandemic briefly dimmed the lights in 2020, with the silver jubilee season cut short. But Global Village bounced back quickly, adapting with contactless payments, wider walkways, and themed runs.

Since then, the numbers have skyrocketed. Season 28 welcomed 10 million visitors; Season 29 smashed records at 10.5 million. Over 40,000 shows now fill its calendar each season, from street magicians to full-blown concerts.

Global Village has also cemented itself as a festival ground for headline performances, with pop stars, regional icons, and surprise appearances pulling in massive crowds.