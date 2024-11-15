Dubai: Global Village to host platform that rewards those who keep residency rules

Photo: Shihab

Dubai's "Ideal Face" initiative was launched at Global Village on Friday through a platform that encourages the emirate's residents to adhere to residency laws and promote social responsibility.

General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) announced last month that residents and Emirati sponsors who have not committed any residency violations in the past 10 years will enjoy “special privileges" beginning November 1 as part of this initiative.

“They embody the ‘Ideal Face’ of Dubai through their dedication to following residency regulations,” GDRFA explained.

The platform, which is situated next to the main stage at Global Village and welcomes the public from November 15-24, will offer visitors an interactive experience allowing them to pledge their commitment to residency regulations, the matter which fosters active participation and raises awareness about the importance of compliance in supporting security and stability.

Activities at the platform include an interactive competition designed to introduce the initiative's objectives in an engaging manner, with symbolic prizes awarded to winners.