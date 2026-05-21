Dubai's Global Village closes in 10 days: Last chance to make Eid plans, enjoy offers

Global Village extended it 30th season till May 31, which means Dubai residents and visitors have 10 more days to enjoy the one of the most popular tourist spots in the emirate.

The entertainment destination announced a three-week extension of its milestone Season 30, giving shoppers a chance to enjoy the food stalls, country pavilions and various other attractions all through the Eid Al Adha holidays.

Global Village was closed for 51 days this year due to Iran war, at a time when tourist footfall is usually high in Dubai. It reopened on April 20 after the ceasefire was announced.

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Before Global Village shuts its doors for the summer, visitors have one final chance to experience special offers, family activities, and end-of-season entertainment during the last 10 days of Season 30:

Four tickets for the price of one

The limited-time Family Special Offer allows visitors to buy four entry tickets for Dh30. Introduced in line with the UAE’s Year of Family initiative, the promotion also offers extra tickets at Dh7.5 each, making group visits more affordable.

The offer is available only at on-site ticket counters from Sunday to Thursday and excludes weekends.

Celebrate Eid Al Adha

Families can indulge in Eid shopping, plan outings during the break and enjoy special entertainment at Global Village next week, as the place transforms into a wonderland of lights, culture, and festivity.

From traditional abayas to home decor items and handcrafted gifts, pavilions like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Turkey have everything you may need to make this Eid more memorable. You can also enjoy a variety of cuisines at Happiness Street or at the kiosks near Cultural Gate.

During the first three days of Eid, 100 lucky kids will receive a special Eid gift, making their celebrations even more magical.

For entertainment, they have Al Mandoos Live Game Show taking over the Main Stage at 9pm on 27–28 May, hosted by Abdulla Esmaeel. With interactive games and lively entertainment, it brings families together to celebrate the festive spirit of Eid Al Adha at Global Village.

Unlimited Carnaval rides at Dh99

Visitors can enjoy unlimited access to 31 rides at Global Village's Carnaval for just Dh99. Perfect for guests of all ages, this special offer gives you the freedom to ride as much as you like until the end of day.

The offer is available everyday until end of Season 30.

New competition

They have also announced a new competition a couple of days ago, where you can win an exclusive Global Village pack. All you have to do is guess how many ballerinas they have at the Gardens of the World.



To enter, you have to comment your guess on their Instagram handle, follow their page and tag three friends to join your next adventure.

So, make the most of the Eid Al Adha break by trying out viral foods at Global Village, watching the light and sound show or catching the action on the main stage before its too late.