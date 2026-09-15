Global Village reveals Season 31 opening date: All you need to know before your visit

As UAE temperatures begin to drop and the cooler winter months approach, residents are getting ready to resume their favorite outdoor activities across the country. On Monday, Dubai's Global Village, the popular family attraction, announced its official opening date.

If you plan to be among the millions who will visit the venue this year, here is everything you need to know about the entertainment destination.

What are the opening date and daily timings?

Global Village will open doors for its 31st season on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at 6pm. The season will run through May 2027 under the theme “A More Wonderful World”. However, the exact end date has not been specified yet.

The park will be open throughout the week. From Monday to Thursday, it will welcome visitors from 4pm to midnight. During the weekends, the park’s closing time will be extended for another hour till 1am.

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Ticket prices

The cost of tickets for the new season has not been revealed until now. Last year, ticket prices were at Dh25 for weekdays and Dh30 for the weekend. The destination usually offers free entry for children under 3, adults aged 65 years old or above, and People of Determination.

Are scooters or bicycles allowed inside?

No. Scooters, bicycles, segways, roller skates, skateboards and hoverboards are some of the items that are banned from entering the park. Bringing pets to the destination is also not allowed. Visitors are requested to dress modestly and avoid public displays of affection. Filming is not allowed without a permit.

What is the VIP Pack?

Avid visitors can choose to buy one of the limited number of VIP packs. These feature exclusive benefits including free parking in the VIP parking lot, entry through an exclusive gate, a dedicated VIP concierge team and discounts at various Dubai attractions.

The prices and availability of these packs have not been announced yet.

Where can I park my car at Global Village?

Those who arrive by car can park at any of the various free parking lots at the venue. Paid parking options include VIP parking, which costs Dh200 per day for those without the VIP packs. There are several other paid parking zones to choose from, including one that is located approximately 350 metres from the Happiness Gate entrance. The prices range from Dh75 to Dh120. There are also dedicated parking areas for people of determination and A sticker holders.

Can I take a bus to Global Village?

Yes, there are four public bus routes to Global Village from all major areas in Dubai. These are:

Bus 102 from CentrePoint Metro Station.

Bus 103 from Union Metro Station, passing through Al Rebat Street.

Bus 104 from Ghubaiba Bus Station passing through Max Fashion Metro Station.

Bus 106 from Mall of Emirates Metro Station passing through Al Barsha A2, Al Barsha Lulu Supermarket, Dubai American Academy 2, Classic Crystal 2 and Al Quoz, Clinical Pathology Services 2.

The service usually runs from 3.15pm - 11.15pm daily, with approximately 30 minutes of travel time. For more information on route stops and timetables, visitors may call 800 9090.

What to expect at Season 31?

Season 31 will bring new attractions and experiences alongside returning fan-favourites.

Last season’s popular additions are expected to return, including:

Gardens of the World; a landscaped zone linking the Egypt and China pavilions

Dragon Kingdom; an interactive walk-through attraction with 11 themed rooms

The Little Wonderers at Carnaval; an indoor adventure park for children

Visitors can also expect the usual mix of multicultural pavilions, international dining, shopping, live entertainment and amusement rides .

Can I still set up a stall in Global Village?

Yes. A limited number of kiosks are still remaining and those looking for opportunities can register their interest. From leasing opportunities to corporate sales, there are plenty of options for businesses.

With low risk and minimal commitment, Global Village is a perfect place to pilot new concepts, and several major UAE brands tested the waters with a stall at the destination. Individuals or existing companies can register for a stall till September 16.