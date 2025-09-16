Dubai: Global Village announces VIP packs with chance to win Dh30,000

Global Village has announced new Season 30 VIP Packs, available for pre-booking from September 20 to 26, and for public sales on September 27, from 10am, exclusively through the Coca Cola Arena website. Sales will continue until stocks last.

These packs offer guests enhanced access and premium benefits; this season, one lucky VIP Pack holder will also uncover a cheque worth Dh30,000.

Pricing of VIP Packs

‘Diamond’ Pack: Dh7,550

‘Platinum’ Pack: Dh3,400

‘Gold’ Pack: Dh2,450

‘Silver’ Pack: Dh1,800

‘Mega Gold’ VIP Pack: Dh4,900

‘Mega Silver’ VIP Pack: Dh3,350

Everyone with a valid Emirates ID, aged 18 years or older are eligible to buy the VIP packs.

With Season 30 set to commence on October 15, the Mega Gold and Mega Silver VIP Packs are back. These packages come with Annual Passes for Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, which grant holders unlimited access to all theme parks, including Real Madrid World, Motiongate Dubai, and the Legoland parks.

The packs also provide unlimited access to The Green Planet Dubai and special discounts at Lapita Hotel & LEGOLAND® Hotel, along with ROXY Cinemas tickets, discounted admission ticket rates for family and friends and E-Wallet Credit.

Every VIP Pack holder will get access to VIP entry tickets, VIP parking privileges and VIP Wonder Pass cards that can be used in multiple Global Village attractions including the Stunt Show, Exo Planet City, Neon Galaxy X - Challenge Zone and Carnaval.

Prices increase compared to last season

Season 30's VIP Packs are priced higher compared to last year, when the Mega Gold was offered at Dh4,745, and the Mega Silver at Dh3,245.

The same holds true for the classic VIP packs, as the price for the Diamond pack increased by Dh200 this year, while the Platinum, Gold, and Silver increased by Dh300, Dh100, and Dh50 respectively.