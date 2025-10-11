Dubai's Global Village: 600 drones, skydivers, fireworks to light up Season 30 launch

A dazzling show of 600 drones, wing suited skydivers and fireworks will be just some of the entertainment activities that will mark the opening of Global Village’s iconic Season 30 this week. The celebrations, which will kick off on October 15 at 6pm, will blend live performances and dazzling lights to honour three decades of Global Village.

The Parade of the World will kick off celebrations with Retumbar street drummers, and representatives from all the pavilions. A dazzling drone and pyrotechnic show will light up the night sky, forming a glowing '30' with the season’s theme message.

At 9pm, 600 drones will return to unveil welcome messages, followed by the first fireworks display of the season. Meanwhile wing-suited skydivers will soar through the illuminated display, leaving trails of fire and light in a breathtaking spectacle.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai Police supercars, light shows and a variety of new attractions also await the guests of Global Village this year. The Dragon Kingdom will be an immersive walk-through experience with 11 uniquely themed rooms.

Guests can also enjoy a laser show at Dragon Lake. This year the Dragon Lake underwent a major upgrade with the current Guinness World Record-holding screen being replaced with a new one that will offer enhanced clarity for the various visual formations. Also, the iconic dragon at the center of the lake will feature new fire effects, elevating the visual experience.

There will be an array of cultural and stage performances for visitors. The main stage has also been renovated to accommodate more guests and give an all-new look. Global Village will run till May 10, 2026. Last year, the multicultural attraction welcomed a record-breaking 10.5 million visitors.