Global Village reopening: Has the family destination confirmed a date yet?

Global Village is one of the most talked about destination in the UAE with fans eagerly awaiting each season for its various offerings. However, the popular open-air park has been shut for over a month now, due to security concerns after the start of the US-Israel-Iran war that began on February 28.

The park had also cancelled its fireworks and drone shows scheduled for Eid Al Fitr this year, amidst heightened regional tensions.

On Wednesday, UAE residents woke up to long-awaited news of the two-week ceasefire in the war. And now, social media is abuzz with rumours about Global Village’s reopening. Some are saying this could happen as early as Monday.

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What is Global Village saying?

Despite the social media buzz, there is no official confirmation from the park itself.

Global Village took to social media on Thursday to post a message thanking its fans for their love. “We truly appreciate your enthusiasm and excitement for Global Village's reopening,” it wrote in a message. “Please stay tuned to our official channels for the latest updates and announcements. Thank you for your continued support.”

Khaleej Times has reached out to Global Village for an official comment.

Despite the closure, the destination, which showcases the cultures and traditions of more than 90 countries, has been winning hearts. Last week, the entertainment park surprised a fan who posted on her social media account that she was scared Global Village would remain closed for the rest of the season. It sent her a green mukhawar, a traditional Emirati outfit, that she regretted not buying on her previous visit.

This season was Global Village’s landmark 30th edition and opened its doors on October 15, with a spectacular display of fireworks, drone shows and parades. In January this year, the destination hosted the biggest drone show this season, soon after ringing in the New Year with seven celebrations in one night.

Global Village is among several other attractions that have closed temporarily due to the regional unrest. Other destinations include Ain Dubai on Bluewaters Island and Dubai Parks and Resorts.

The ongoing US-Israel-Iran war which has seen Iran attack GCC countries, saw a brief pause as Tehran and Washington agreed to a two-week ceasefire. Both sides will arrive in Pakistan, which has been mediating, on Saturday to hold peace talks but they remain deeply divided on key issues.

On Thursday, April 9, UAE’s airspace was free of aerial threats for the first time in 41 days. During the war, the country was hit by 2,221 drones, 520 ballistic missiles, and 26 cruise missiles, with at least ten civilians killed since the war began, according to the Defence Ministry.